Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,729 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 3.5% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $15,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.53. The company had a trading volume of 351,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,427,026. The company has a market cap of $209.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.92 and its 200-day moving average is $72.06. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

