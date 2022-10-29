Orange (EPA:ORA) Given a €15.50 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($15.82) target price on Orange (EPA:ORA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is €9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €10.57. Orange has a 1-year low of €13.31 ($13.58) and a 1-year high of €15.80 ($16.12).

Orange

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

