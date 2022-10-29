Orbit Chain (ORC) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 28th. In the last week, Orbit Chain has traded 26.4% higher against the dollar. One Orbit Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000598 BTC on exchanges. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $77.30 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Orbit Chain Token Profile

Orbit Chain’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 962,424,585 tokens and its circulating supply is 627,939,591 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

