Orbit Chain (ORC) Price Up 43.5% This Week

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 29th. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $84.46 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbit Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000645 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded up 43.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Orbit Chain Token Profile

Orbit Chain’s launch date was June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 962,424,585 tokens and its circulating supply is 627,939,591 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain.

Orbit Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

