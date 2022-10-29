O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67, RTT News reports. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 432.00% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $23.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $836.30. The company had a trading volume of 567,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,722. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $839.22. The firm has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $721.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $681.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $797.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.49, for a total value of $211,647.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,431. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.49, for a total value of $211,647.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,431. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total value of $1,221,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,117 shares of company stock worth $34,307,781. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 44.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 72.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 124.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.2% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

