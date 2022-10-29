O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $32.35-$32.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $31.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.10 billion-$14.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.15 billion. O’Reilly Automotive also updated its FY22 guidance to $32.35-32.85 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $797.33.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $23.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $836.30. 567,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,722. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $839.22. The company has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $721.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $681.02.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 432.00% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 31.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total transaction of $10,846,650.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 279,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,168,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total value of $10,846,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 279,582 shares in the company, valued at $202,168,540.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,117 shares of company stock worth $34,307,781 over the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

