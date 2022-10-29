Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Short Interest Update

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,024,100 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the September 30th total of 701,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 222.6 days.

Ørsted A/S Stock Up 2.2 %

DOGEF traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.41. 2,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975. Ørsted A/S has a 1-year low of $73.00 and a 1-year high of $146.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.81.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

