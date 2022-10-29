Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Increased to $104.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $89.00 to $104.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.36.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $88.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 64.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.32. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $69.30 and a 1-year high of $125.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.92.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.03%.

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 137.2% in the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 2,616.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Further Reading

