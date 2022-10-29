Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.11-3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.4-13.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.87 billion. Otis Worldwide also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.11-$3.15 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of OTIS traded up $1.68 on Friday, hitting $71.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,892,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,361. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.27. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $330,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

