Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Position Lessened by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Otter Tail by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Otter Tail by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR opened at $68.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.63. Otter Tail Co. has a 52-week low of $57.59 and a 52-week high of $82.46.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $400.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.87 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.412 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is 26.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Otter Tail in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank cut Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Otter Tail Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Featured Articles

