Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock Price Down 8.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $30.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Overstock.com traded as low as $23.02 and last traded at $23.39. 42,926 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,102,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

Several other analysts have also commented on OSTK. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

In related news, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,370 shares in the company, valued at $157,502.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,830.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,326.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,502.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 7,081.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 272.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 308.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 315.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 125.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 3.51.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.13). Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $528.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

