Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Owens & Minor also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.39-$0.41 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Owens & Minor from $37.00 to $20.00 and set a hold neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America lowered Owens & Minor from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Owens & Minor from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor Stock Up 4.0 %

Owens & Minor stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.21. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.69. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $49.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 26.66%. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 8.2% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.