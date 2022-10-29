PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Raised to $91.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.36.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $96.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $97.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.51.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PACCAR will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.