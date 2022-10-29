PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PCAR. Vertical Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PACCAR from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.36.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.30. 2,093,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,309. The company has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86. PACCAR has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $97.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACCAR

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PACCAR will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after buying an additional 2,744,040 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 17.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,980,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,765 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 383.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,650 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 458.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,495,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,223 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,931,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,284 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.