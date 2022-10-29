Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.06 and last traded at $8.28. 296,009 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,621,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PACB. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 11.50 and a quick ratio of 11.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 147.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.76%. The company had revenue of $35.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 12,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $72,750.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,167.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 91,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $527,754.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 688,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,824.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan G. Kim sold 12,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $72,750.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,488 shares in the company, valued at $917,167.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

