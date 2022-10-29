Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $245.93

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 245.93 ($2.97) and traded as low as GBX 223 ($2.69). Palace Capital shares last traded at GBX 223 ($2.69), with a volume of 4,716 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palace Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Get Palace Capital alerts:

Palace Capital Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of £96.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 244.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 265.

Palace Capital Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Palace Capital

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Palace Capital’s payout ratio is currently 2,641.51%.

In related news, insider Matthew Simpson purchased 8,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 236 ($2.85) per share, with a total value of £19,991.56 ($24,156.07).

Palace Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palace Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palace Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.