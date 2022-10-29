Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Pampa Energía from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Pampa Energía Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PAM opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pampa Energía has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.95.

Institutional Trading of Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.13). Pampa Energía had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.35 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pampa Energía will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the first quarter worth about $88,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 726.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 31.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the first quarter worth about $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

