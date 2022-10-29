Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Plans $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

Papa John’s International has increased its dividend by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Papa John’s International has a dividend payout ratio of 46.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Papa John’s International to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.9%.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $72.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $140.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 63.53%. The firm had revenue of $522.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PZZA. Benchmark boosted their price target on Papa John’s International to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Marvin Boakye sold 2,950 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total transaction of $252,431.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Papa John’s International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 117.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.