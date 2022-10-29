Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.86

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.86 and traded as high as $11.94. Park Aerospace shares last traded at $11.77, with a volume of 72,230 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Park Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average of $11.86. The stock has a market cap of $246.46 million, a PE ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,312,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,133,000 after purchasing an additional 50,777 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 41.4% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,236,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,139,000 after purchasing an additional 361,992 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 6.3% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 848,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 50,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

