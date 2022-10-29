Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Party City Holdco Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE PRTY opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. Party City Holdco has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $192.10 million, a PE ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco ( NYSE:PRTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Party City Holdco had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 32.47%. The company had revenue of $527.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTY. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 221.6% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the first quarter worth $36,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the first quarter worth $40,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 20.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, and stationery throughout the world.

