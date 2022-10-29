Patrizia (OTCMKTS:PTZIF) Lowered to “Reduce” at Baader Bank

Baader Bank downgraded shares of Patrizia (OTCMKTS:PTZIFGet Rating) to a reduce rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have €8.00 ($8.16) price target on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Patrizia from €25.00 ($25.51) to €14.50 ($14.80) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

PTZIF stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. Patrizia has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $13.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.10.

A leading partner for global real assets With operations around the world, PATRIZIA has been offering investment opportunities in real estate and infrastructure assets for institutional, semi-professional and private investors for 38 years. PATRIZIA manages more than EUR 56 billion in assets and employs over 1,000 professionals at 28 locations worldwide.

