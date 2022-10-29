PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

PBF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research raised PBF Energy from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PBF Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.23.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PBF opened at $45.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.00. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PBF Energy Cuts Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $3.22. The firm had revenue of $14.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 55.28%. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 21.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $3,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PBF Energy by 354.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PBF Energy

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.