Pearson (NYSE:PSO) PT Lowered to GBX 1,060

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,080 ($13.05) to GBX 1,060 ($12.81) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Pearson from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pearson from GBX 850 ($10.27) to GBX 900 ($10.87) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Pearson from GBX 975 ($11.78) to GBX 998 ($12.06) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Pearson from GBX 840 ($10.15) to GBX 910 ($11.00) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pearson presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $989.71.

Shares of NYSE:PSO opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. Pearson has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.8062 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.19.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Pearson by 78.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Pearson during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Pearson by 88.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pearson in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pearson in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

