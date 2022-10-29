Pecaut & CO. Acquires 1,144 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Pecaut & CO. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 2.8% of Pecaut & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 974.6% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,286,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,474. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.25. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

