Pecaut & CO. Buys Shares of 96,393 Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI)

Pecaut & CO. bought a new stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 96,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,000. Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Pecaut & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCPI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 807.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 78,337 shares during the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $385,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 509.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 275,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after buying an additional 230,573 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $297,000.

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Price Performance

FCPI traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.80. 40,971 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.11.

