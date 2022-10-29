Pecaut & CO. Has $381,000 Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Pecaut & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,576,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,194,262,000 after buying an additional 100,145 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,222,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,912,000 after purchasing an additional 595,536 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,564,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $325,621,000 after purchasing an additional 49,080 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,012,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $234,419,000 after purchasing an additional 44,606 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 21.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,625,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,185,000 after buying an additional 638,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:QSR traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.30. 1,518,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,540. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $61.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 82.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QSR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. OTR Global raised Restaurant Brands International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $884,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,247.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $884,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,247.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thecla Sweeney acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $79,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Articles

