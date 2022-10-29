Pecaut & CO. Increases Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Pecaut & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,978.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,302,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 63,722,308 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,645,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,146,375,000 after buying an additional 4,774,442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,284,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,447,000 after buying an additional 1,390,018 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,726,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,974,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,889 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.35. 980,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,321. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $108.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.32.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

