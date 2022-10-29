Pecaut & CO. Purchases 2,635 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Pecaut & CO. increased its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in CarMax by 480.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 233.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 410.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 248.1% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America cut shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $124.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.60.

CarMax Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,484,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,710,040. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $54.85 and a one year high of $155.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.04.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.61). CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

