Pecaut & CO. Sells 5,230 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pecaut & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,170 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,230 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.2% of Pecaut & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Walmart by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,603 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Walmart by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 240,863 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,869,000 after buying an additional 41,256 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Walmart by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,799 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 52,610 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,834,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.93.

WMT stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,549,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,545,263. The company has a market capitalization of $386.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.75. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $6,013,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 282,814,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,897,182,396. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,457,283.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $6,013,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 282,814,794 shares in the company, valued at $37,897,182,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock valued at $298,616,900. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

