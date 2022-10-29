Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Perficient from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Perficient from $109.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Perficient from $131.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.63.

Shares of PRFT opened at $66.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.15. Perficient has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $153.28.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $222.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.07 million. Perficient had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Perficient will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Romil Bahl purchased 500 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.89 per share, with a total value of $44,445.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,449 shares in the company, valued at $128,801.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,442 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 846.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,700 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Perficient by 27.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

