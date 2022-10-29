Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) Short Interest Up 18.8% in October

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the September 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Permanent TSB Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ILPMY remained flat at $1.55 on Friday. Permanent TSB Group has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.52.

Permanent TSB Group Company Profile

Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc engages in the provision of retail financial services. The company offers a broad range of banking products and financial services to its customers including current accounts, retail and corporate and institutional deposits, residential mortgages, term loans, credit cards and overdrafts, as well as general insurance, pensions, investments and life insurance.

