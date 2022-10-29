Personal Capital Advisors Corp Acquires 7,187 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 197,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $11,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 569,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,472,000 after buying an additional 16,863 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 216.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 51,446 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 205,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,432,000 after buying an additional 35,430 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NorthWestern from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on NorthWestern from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on NorthWestern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut NorthWestern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

NorthWestern Stock Performance

NWE stock opened at $53.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.42. NorthWestern Co. has a 1-year low of $48.68 and a 1-year high of $63.06.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.20 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 11.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $90,529.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,812 shares in the company, valued at $841,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $90,529.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,812 shares in the company, valued at $841,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $216,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,430,195.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

