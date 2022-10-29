Personal Capital Advisors Corp Boosts Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned 0.71% of Encompass Health worth $39,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,900 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth about $81,506,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth about $47,388,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,146,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,335,000 after purchasing an additional 613,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,285,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,414,000 after purchasing an additional 541,736 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,088,909.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,477,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on EHC. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.89.

NYSE:EHC opened at $54.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.37. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

