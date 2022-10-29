Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $41.67 Million Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 823,444 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,123 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned 0.37% of Masco worth $41,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Masco by 3.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,917,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,117,802,000 after purchasing an additional 688,373 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Masco by 18.3% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,870,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,445,000 after acquiring an additional 751,825 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Masco by 17.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,812,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,433,000 after acquiring an additional 573,854 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Masco by 97.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,418,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 6.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,392,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,035,000 after acquiring an additional 146,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Masco to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.86. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 331.58% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

