Personal Capital Advisors Corp Purchases 3,325 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $11,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,734,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,036,409,000 after purchasing an additional 467,562 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,967,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,622,298,000 after purchasing an additional 768,929 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,699,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $748,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,828 shares in the last quarter. LTS One Management LP increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $583,688,000 after purchasing an additional 430,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 643.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,797,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,245 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.07.

In other news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $96.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.14 and a 12 month high of $155.00. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 129.60%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

