Personal Capital Advisors Corp Raises Stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,552 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Dorman Products worth $13,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 17.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 855,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,252,000 after purchasing an additional 129,465 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the first quarter worth approximately $11,090,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 45.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 310,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,506,000 after purchasing an additional 97,081 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 563,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,582,000 after acquiring an additional 43,795 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,257,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $404,566,000 after acquiring an additional 35,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Eric Luftig purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.90 per share, for a total transaction of $37,450.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,662 shares in the company, valued at $199,383.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Dorman Products stock opened at $82.33 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $122.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.57.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

