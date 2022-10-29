Personal Capital Advisors Corp Raises Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $14,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock opened at $69.41 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.70 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.26. The stock has a market cap of $57.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.48.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on D. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.30.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

