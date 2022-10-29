Personal Capital Advisors Corp Raises Stock Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,502 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 0.59% of InterDigital worth $11,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in InterDigital by 242.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on IDCC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of InterDigital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

InterDigital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $50.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.23 and a fifty-two week high of $74.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.06.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. InterDigital had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $124.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.00 million. Analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $94,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,479. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Further Reading

