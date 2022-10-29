Personal Capital Advisors Corp Raises Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,216,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,528 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in AES were worth $46,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of AES by 411.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in AES by 9,238.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 32.93% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -108.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AES in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

