Personal Capital Advisors Corp Sells 1,551 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lowered its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned 0.28% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $20,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 226.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 307,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,912,000 after purchasing an additional 213,305 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,044,000 after purchasing an additional 153,235 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 280,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,914,000 after purchasing an additional 140,081 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 339,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,380,000 after purchasing an additional 129,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,395.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 127,894 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $124.88 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $130.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.12 and its 200-day moving average is $110.23.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

