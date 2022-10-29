Personal Capital Advisors Corp Sells 20,001 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp reduced its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,001 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $12,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $55.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.74.

