Personal Capital Advisors Corp Sells 20,001 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,001 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $12,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $47.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.74. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $55.07.

