Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,200 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the September 30th total of 167,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Pexip Holding ASA Stock Performance
PXPHF stock remained flat at $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27. Pexip Holding ASA has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $1.36.
About Pexip Holding ASA
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pexip Holding ASA (PXPHF)
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
Receive News & Ratings for Pexip Holding ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pexip Holding ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.