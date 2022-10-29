Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,200 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the September 30th total of 167,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Pexip Holding ASA Stock Performance

PXPHF stock remained flat at $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27. Pexip Holding ASA has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $1.36.

About Pexip Holding ASA

Pexip Holding ASA provides a video-first meeting platform worldwide. The company offers self-hosted software application and as-a-service deployment options for enterprise video conferencing, built on its proprietary Infinity technology. Its interoperability solutions are integrated into Microsoft Teams, Skype for Business, and Google Hangouts Gateway interop, a video system device registration and a meeting and calling service.

