PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.19.

PG&E Price Performance

NYSE PCG opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. PG&E has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average is $12.07.

Insider Activity

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). PG&E had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,083,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,154,431. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $516,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,372,824.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,083,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at $9,154,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,083,330 shares of company stock valued at $995,783,290. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PG&E

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in PG&E by 66.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PG&E

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Stories

