Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DOC. Colliers Securities downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DOC traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $15.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,808,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,289. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $19.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Physicians Realty Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 262.86%.

In other news, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $78,459.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $179,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 479,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,612,427.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $78,459.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,330 shares of company stock worth $617,560. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $81,970,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $76,947,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 527.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,889,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,484 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 5,547.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,323,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Stories

