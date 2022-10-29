Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pinterest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pinterest from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Pinterest to a positive rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Pinterest from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.48.

Pinterest Price Performance

Pinterest stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.77 and a beta of 1.00. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $49.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.49.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William J. Ready bought 222,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,720.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 222,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,720.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $1,303,687.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,128,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Ready acquired 222,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,720.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 222,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,720.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,509 shares of company stock valued at $1,766,148. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,670,000 after buying an additional 958,619 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Pinterest by 15.5% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 31,376,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,422 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in Pinterest by 19,142.5% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,558,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,462,331 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Pinterest by 1.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,145,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,716,000 after purchasing an additional 191,507 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,262,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Further Reading

