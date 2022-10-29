Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PINS has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pinterest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.48.

NYSE:PINS opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.49. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.77 and a beta of 1.00. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $49.10.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William J. Ready purchased 222,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,720.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,720.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William J. Ready purchased 222,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,720.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,720.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $1,303,687.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at $15,128,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,509 shares of company stock worth $1,766,148 over the last ninety days. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in Pinterest by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 154,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Pinterest by 76.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 350,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after buying an additional 151,441 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Pinterest by 1.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 237,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 30,567.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 22,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

