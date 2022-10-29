Piper Sandler Trims Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Target Price to $21.00

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush lowered shares of Biohaven from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $148.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.81.

Biohaven Trading Up 10.8 %

BHVN opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.99. Biohaven has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $15.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($6.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by ($3.42). The company had revenue of $215.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.33 million. On average, analysts forecast that Biohaven will post -14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 853,380 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $8,960,490.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,475,664 shares in the company, valued at $15,494,472. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Buten purchased 142,857 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,749,856.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,234,237 shares of company stock valued at $18,186,009 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Biohaven

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Biohaven by 311.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Biohaven in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Biohaven by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Biohaven by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Biohaven by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

