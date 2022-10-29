Pirate Chain Price Up 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 29th. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00002103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $85.24 million and approximately $117,890.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.54 or 0.00261530 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00086519 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00066919 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003362 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 46.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,411,178 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

