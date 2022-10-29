PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Trading 7.1% Higher

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.53 and last traded at $4.53. 8,420 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 235,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $5.20 to $4.70 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

PLAYSTUDIOS Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $559.97 million, a P/E ratio of -55.38 and a beta of -0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PLAYSTUDIOS last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $68.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.74 million. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, CFO Scott Edward Peterson sold 18,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $73,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 25.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLAYSTUDIOS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYPS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 226.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,470,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408,631 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 425.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,395,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,789 shares during the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 680,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 646,390 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the first quarter valued at about $2,828,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 409.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 692,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 556,197 shares during the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

